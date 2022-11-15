GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,501,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,877 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.35% of GrafTech International worth $24,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in GrafTech International by 855.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAF stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.21%.

EAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on GrafTech International from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

