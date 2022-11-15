Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 998.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Hasbro by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAS. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.36.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $57.14 and a one year high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.