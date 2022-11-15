Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $42.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $73.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.36.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Trading Down 9.9 %

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $57.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.39. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $57.14 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,111,000 after acquiring an additional 653,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Hasbro by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,978 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,371,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,274,000 after purchasing an additional 174,524 shares during the period. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,191,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,413,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,196 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.