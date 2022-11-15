Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $42.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $73.00.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.36.
Hasbro Trading Down 9.9 %
NASDAQ:HAS opened at $57.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.39. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $57.14 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,111,000 after acquiring an additional 653,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Hasbro by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,978 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,371,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,274,000 after purchasing an additional 174,524 shares during the period. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,191,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,413,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,196 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hasbro (HAS)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.