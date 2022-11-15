Haynes International (HAYN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 17th. Analysts expect Haynes International to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of HAYN opened at $55.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.97. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $57.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.27 million, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAYN. StockNews.com began coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Haynes International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.
Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.
