Haynes International (HAYN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 17th. Analysts expect Haynes International to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Haynes International Price Performance

Shares of HAYN opened at $55.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.97. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $57.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.27 million, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAYN. StockNews.com began coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Haynes International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haynes International

Haynes International Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Haynes International by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Haynes International by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Haynes International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,889,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,666,000 after buying an additional 113,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

