HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($6.10) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($5.74). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Minerva Neurosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($6.10) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.16) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NERV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

NASDAQ NERV opened at $3.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.38. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $15.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 66,189 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

