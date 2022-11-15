HC Wainwright Increases Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target to $69.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.4 %
NASDAQ MIRM opened at $19.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.87. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $30.55.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.
