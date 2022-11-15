HC Wainwright Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Precision BioSciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.35) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.62). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precision BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precision BioSciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Precision BioSciences Trading Down 0.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of DTIL stock opened at $1.46 on Monday. Precision BioSciences has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Precision BioSciences news, CFO John Alexander Kelly purchased 37,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $49,629.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Precision BioSciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Precision BioSciences by 79.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Precision BioSciences by 9.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Precision BioSciences during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which T cell, a specific type of immune cell is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

