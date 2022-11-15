Head to Head Contrast: Embark Technology (EMBK) & Its Competitors

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) is one of 78 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Embark Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Embark Technology and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Embark Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embark Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75 Embark Technology Competitors 250 1667 2868 58 2.56

Embark Technology presently has a consensus price target of $233.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4,285.96%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 27.42%. Given Embark Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Embark Technology is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Embark Technology has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embark Technology’s peers have a beta of -5.57, meaning that their average stock price is 657% less volatile than the S&P 500.

57.9% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of Embark Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Embark Technology and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Embark Technology N/A -$124.21 million -0.69 Embark Technology Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.62 million 11.50

Embark Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Embark Technology. Embark Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Embark Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embark Technology N/A -78.62% -66.82% Embark Technology Competitors -253.05% -32.59% -7.19%

Summary

Embark Technology peers beat Embark Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Embark Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Embark Technology, Inc. develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Embark Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embark Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.