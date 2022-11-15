Head to Head Survey: Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) vs. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Celularity and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celularity 0 2 3 0 2.60 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Celularity currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 350.00%. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $17.13, suggesting a potential upside of 8.73%. Given Celularity’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Celularity is more favorable than Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Celularity has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Celularity and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celularity $21.33 million 12.97 -$100.12 million ($0.16) -12.50 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals $140.83 million 11.64 $39.48 million $0.61 25.82

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Celularity. Celularity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Celularity and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celularity -76.36% -50.81% -13.50% Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 34.90% 30.05% 26.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.4% of Celularity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 38.1% of Celularity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals beats Celularity on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celularity

(Get Rating)

Celularity Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy. It also sells and licenses products that are used in surgical and wound care markets, such as Biovance and Interfyl; collects stem cells from umbilical cords and placentas; and provides cells storage under the LifebankUSA brand. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients. The company also develops Firdapse for the treatment of MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, and spinal muscular atrophy type 3, as well as to treat hereditary neuropathy with liability to pressure palsies. It has license agreements with BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.; and collaboration and license agreement with Endo Ventures Limited for the development and commercialization of generic Sabril tablets. The company was formerly known as Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. and changed its name to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2015. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.

