Head to Head Survey: Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG) and ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) and Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and Cosmos Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZTO Express (Cayman) 0 0 5 0 3.00 Cosmos Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus price target of $37.70, suggesting a potential upside of 75.02%. Given ZTO Express (Cayman)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ZTO Express (Cayman) is more favorable than Cosmos Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZTO Express (Cayman) 16.95% 11.88% 9.02% Cosmos Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares ZTO Express (Cayman) and Cosmos Group's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

39.2% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZTO Express (Cayman) and Cosmos Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZTO Express (Cayman) $4.77 billion 2.73 $746.14 million $1.07 20.13 Cosmos Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ZTO Express (Cayman) has higher revenue and earnings than Cosmos Group.

Summary

ZTO Express (Cayman) beats Cosmos Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Cosmos Group

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. offers financial and money lending services in Hong Kong and internationally. It also operates online platform for the sale and distribution of arts and collectibles. In addition, the company offers unsecured personal loans and mortgage loans to private individuals. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

