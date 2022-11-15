Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,027 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 495,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 26,346 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth about $655,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 209,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 26.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,631,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 342,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

Shares of HLX opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $7.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 26,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,249.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial raised their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

(Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Articles

