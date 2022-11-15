Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF) Upgraded by Investec to “Buy”

Investec upgraded shares of Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Hill & Smith Price Performance
Hill & Smith stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. Hill & Smith has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $19.00.
