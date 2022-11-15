Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,402 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $9,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,980,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,968,000 after purchasing an additional 616,951 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter valued at about $12,171,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,172,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,088,000 after purchasing an additional 492,638 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter valued at about $5,709,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,186,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,812,000 after purchasing an additional 189,438 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on HOMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Down 0.1 %

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Shares of HOMB opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 45.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Alex R. Lieblong purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $503,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Alex R. Lieblong purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $503,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Ashley sold 115,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $2,895,234.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,371.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,164 shares of company stock worth $3,332,885. 9.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating).

