Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Trading Down 3.6 %

Horizon Global stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. Horizon Global has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZN. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Horizon Global by 13.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,884,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 220,601 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Global by 12.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Global by 71.5% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.