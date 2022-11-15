HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Position Raised by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 839 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot stock opened at $292.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $245.03 and a one year high of $866.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.88.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.00.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $2,431,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 658,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,206,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

