Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.96 per share, for a total transaction of $14,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 221,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,350.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hudson Global Stock Down 22.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. Hudson Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.61. The company has a market capitalization of $61.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global

Hudson Global Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSON. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Hudson Global during the first quarter worth $873,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hudson Global by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in Hudson Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 46,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Hudson Global by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

