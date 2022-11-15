Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.96 per share, for a total transaction of $14,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 221,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,350.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. Hudson Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.61. The company has a market capitalization of $61.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
