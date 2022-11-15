Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $72,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Humana by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Humana by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Humana by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 218,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.00.

Insider Transactions at Humana

Humana Stock Performance

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total transaction of $3,184,023.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $530.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $571.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.