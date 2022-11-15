Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,457 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,883 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after buying an additional 2,353,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,001,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,643 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,566 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,854,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,984,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

HBAN opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Argus raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

