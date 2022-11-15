Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.
Separately, Sidoti raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of HY stock opened at $30.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.39. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $45.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.