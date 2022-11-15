iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Receives $8.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

ICAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on iCAD from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on iCAD from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on iCAD to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on iCAD to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on iCAD in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other iCAD news, CTO Jonathan Go sold 38,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $106,750.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 188,725 shares in the company, valued at $517,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICAD. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,041,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD in the second quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 162.7% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 198,539 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 40.8% in the first quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 353,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 102,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 31.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 84,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.17. iCAD has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment includes image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment is composed of radiation therapy products.

