Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Illumina from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $254.38.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $234.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.86. Illumina has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $428.00.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 13,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 134 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

