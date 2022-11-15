Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Ingevity by 137.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after buying an additional 103,396 shares in the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 158.8% in the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,006,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,106 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 2.0% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 11.9% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NGVT shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ingevity in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ingevity from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

NYSE NGVT opened at $77.32 on Tuesday. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $83.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.23 and a 200-day moving average of $66.85. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.39 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

