Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 233.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth $42,784,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,704,000 after purchasing an additional 332,719 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 411,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,818,000 after purchasing an additional 264,860 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after acquiring an additional 155,995 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INGR stock opened at $92.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.14. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $101.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INGR. UBS Group began coverage on Ingredion in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

