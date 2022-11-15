Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stock Position Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,307 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.21% of Ingredion worth $70,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,784,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ingredion by 4,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,704,000 after purchasing an additional 332,719 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 411,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,818,000 after purchasing an additional 264,860 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ingredion by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after purchasing an additional 155,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $92.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.15 and a 200-day moving average of $88.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.78. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

