Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 135 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Exponent by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Exponent by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $100.92 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.97 and a 52-week high of $127.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.10 and a 200 day moving average of $92.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other Exponent news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total transaction of $255,717.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $645,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Exponent news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total transaction of $255,717.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $645,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $55,320.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,155.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

