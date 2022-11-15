Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 1,785 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,281 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average of $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.25. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $150.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CUBI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

