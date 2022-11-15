Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 544 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCY. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.82. Mercury General Co. has a 12-month low of $27.89 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Mercury General Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is -14.78%.

MCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Mercury General in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Mercury General from an “underperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

