Inspire Investing LLC Buys 1,182 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Viad were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Viad by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Viad by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Viad by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Viad by 347.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Viad by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Viad stock opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average is $32.96. Viad Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $49.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

