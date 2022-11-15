Inspire Investing LLC Buys 2,118 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Deluxe by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Deluxe by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Deluxe by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Deluxe by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Deluxe by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Deluxe to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deluxe in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

NYSE DLX opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.48. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.33%.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

