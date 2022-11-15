Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 26.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 5.7% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $42.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day moving average is $41.74. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $56.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,573,984.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

