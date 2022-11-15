Inspire Investing LLC Has $213,000 Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in AGCO by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AGCO to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

AGCO opened at $124.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.58. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $150.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.06. AGCO had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

