Inspire Investing LLC Has $213,000 Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in National Instruments by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 0.5% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 60,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other National Instruments news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $54,864.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,478 shares in the company, valued at $11,459,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National Instruments Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on National Instruments from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.66. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $45.98.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

National Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

