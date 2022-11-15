Inspire Investing LLC Has $213,000 Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Balchem by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 264,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,297,000 after purchasing an additional 37,173 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Balchem by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Balchem in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Balchem by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $142.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $174.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Balchem Profile

BCPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Balchem in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

