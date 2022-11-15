Inspire Investing LLC Has $213,000 Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 375.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 34.5% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 483.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Factory stock opened at $101.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.31. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.28 and a 52-week high of $190.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.69.

FOXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $258,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

