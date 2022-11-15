Inspire Investing LLC Has $213,000 Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NJR opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average of $44.08. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NJR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.