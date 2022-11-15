Inspire Investing LLC Has $214,000 Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 16.2% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 5.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 181.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NSP shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Roth Capital upped their target price on Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insperity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $4,397,337.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,406,508.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP James D. Allison sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $282,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $4,397,337.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,406,508.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,456 shares of company stock worth $6,618,367 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSP opened at $114.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.94 and a 12-month high of $125.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

