Inspire Investing LLC Has $215,000 Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 184.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,127 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 7.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 19.1% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 38.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 51,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 283.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 134,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 207,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.
Community Health Systems Stock Performance
Shares of CYH stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $15.13. The stock has a market cap of $431.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81.
Community Health Systems Company Profile
Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.
