Inspire Investing LLC Has $215,000 Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 184.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,127 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 7.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 19.1% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 38.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 51,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 283.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 134,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 207,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CYH stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $15.13. The stock has a market cap of $431.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Several research firms have recently commented on CYH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

(Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.