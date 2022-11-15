Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 32,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 30,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

NYSE ARI opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 22.02, a quick ratio of 22.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein acquired 15,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $167,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,917.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

