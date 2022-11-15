Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in World Fuel Services by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in World Fuel Services by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in World Fuel Services by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

World Fuel Services Price Performance

World Fuel Services Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.29. World Fuel Services Co. has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $29.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

World Fuel Services Profile

(Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.