Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 449 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in EnerSys by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, August 15th.

EnerSys Stock Performance

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $77.71 on Tuesday. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $83.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

EnerSys Profile

(Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Stories

