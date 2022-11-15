Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Kennametal by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,739,000 after buying an additional 790,456 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,955,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,130,000 after acquiring an additional 242,655 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth about $4,394,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,999,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,813,000 after purchasing an additional 133,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,638,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,497,000 after acquiring an additional 108,441 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Kennametal from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kennametal from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Kennametal Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of KMT stock opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average is $24.73. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $40.72.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $494.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 49.08%.

Kennametal Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

