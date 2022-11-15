Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stock Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 21.2% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,369,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,011,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 12.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 357.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verint Systems

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,423,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 23,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $878,705.85. Following the transaction, the president now owns 119,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,871.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $3,116,746.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,423,595.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,743 shares of company stock worth $5,099,621 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $56.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.98 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Featured Articles

