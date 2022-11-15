Inspire Investing LLC Sells 172 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

ORA opened at $99.63 on Tuesday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $101.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.72, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.49.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Insider Transactions at Ormat Technologies

In related news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 4,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $462,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Shlomi Argas sold 12,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $1,189,414.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,754.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 4,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $462,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,364,740. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.