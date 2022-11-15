Inspire Investing LLC Sells 209 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Medifast by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Medifast by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medifast by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Medifast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medifast by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medifast alerts:

Insider Activity at Medifast

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.06 per share, for a total transaction of $58,938.66. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,584.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medifast Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on MED shares. StockNews.com cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $278.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of MED opened at $112.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.18. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $233.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.98.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 49.73%.

Medifast Profile

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.