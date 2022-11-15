Inspire Investing LLC Sells 362 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AAON by 13.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in AAON by 3.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors raised its position in AAON by 16.2% in the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 4,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in AAON by 1.3% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 138,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AAON by 25.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AAON to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AAON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

AAON Price Performance

AAON Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $77.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average of $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25 and a beta of 0.76. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $83.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 0.6%. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 30.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 11,237 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $660,061.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,445.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 11,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $660,061.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,445.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Gene Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,198 shares of company stock worth $2,359,063 over the last three months. 19.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

See Also

