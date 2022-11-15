Inspire Investing LLC Sells 575 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Brady by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brady by 3,227.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brady by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brady by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in Brady by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 799,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,820,000 after acquiring an additional 292,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Trading Down 0.6 %

Brady stock opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.80.

Brady Increases Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.11 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brady in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Brady from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

About Brady

(Get Rating)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.