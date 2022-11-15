Inspire Investing LLC Sells 692 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 703.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,246,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,388,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 31,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

SMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on Standard Motor Products from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $40.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.41. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $869.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 36.49%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $48,633.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,394.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $41,190.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,501.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $48,633.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at $626,394.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,959 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

