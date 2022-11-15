Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 1.2 %

ABG stock opened at $178.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.88 and a 12-month high of $203.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.96 and its 200 day moving average is $170.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.22 by $0.01. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.36 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 37.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

