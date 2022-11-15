InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

InspireMD Stock Up 12.6 %

Shares of InspireMD stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.06. InspireMD has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78.

Get InspireMD alerts:

About InspireMD

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery.

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.