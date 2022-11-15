InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
InspireMD Stock Up 12.6 %
Shares of InspireMD stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.06. InspireMD has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78.
