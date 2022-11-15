Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Insulet were worth $65,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 44,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,708,000 after buying an additional 17,360 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,558 shares of company stock valued at $8,463,481. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet stock opened at $290.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,208.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.88. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $181.00 and a 12-month high of $322.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.62.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

